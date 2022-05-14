Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Bexar County Animal Shelter to hold adoption event this Saturday

The animal shelter urgently needs to rehouse around 90 animal while the facility undergoes maintenance.

By on Sat, May 14, 2022 at 7:21 am

click to enlarge Adoption fee's will be waived due to the facilities urgent need to rehouse around 90 cats and dogs. - FACEBOOK / BEXAR COUNTY ANIMAL FACILITY
Facebook / Bexar County Animal Facility
Adoption fee's will be waived due to the facilities urgent need to rehouse around 90 cats and dogs.
The Bexar County Animal Facility is seeking volunteers to temporarily house cats and dogs while the shelter undergoes maintenance, according to a Facebook post.

Parts of the animal shelter will close starting Monday to undergo needed repairs and maintenance. As a result, some 90 animals in its care will need to be adopted or fostered until renovations to the facility are completed.

Those interested in adopting or temporarily housing a furry friend can attend the Bexar County Animal Facility's Friends Foster Adopt event this Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the number of animals needing housing, adoption fees will be waived.

Friends Foster Adopt Event, Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bexar County Animal Facility, 5510 Duffek Drive, Kirby, Texas.

