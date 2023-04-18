Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Bexar County Commissioners clear San Antonio Spurs to play Austin games during next two years

They also voted Tuesday to let the NBA franchise schedule one international game in each of the two years.

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years. - Instagram / @spurs
Instagram / @spurs
The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years.
Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved the San Antonio Spurs to play two games in Austin and one internationally for each of the next two years.

The NBA franchise made the request after getting approval this year to play a pair of Austin games and a Mexico City exhibition to boost its media profile and expand its fan base. All three sold out.

The Spurs must seek approval from the court before scheduling games outside of San Antonio because the county owns the AT&T Center, the team's home court. The Austin and international games are considered home games by the league.

When the Spurs first sought county approval to play this year's Austin games, the move ignited fan speculation that the team might try to relocate. However, the organization repeatedly assured the community that it remains dedicated to the Alamo City.

"San Antonio is our home," team CEO R.C. Buford told county commissioners Tuesday, reiterating those pledges. "As we build our next-generation championship team, we think it's important to capture the advantage of appealing to fans across our entire region."

The commissioners didn't take much convincing, heaping praise on the Spurs organization for its commitment to San Antonio and praising its effort to seek new fan markets.

"I believe today's action is about trust," County Judge Peter Sakai said of the vote. "I trust the San Antonio Spurs."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio officials urge XFL fans to prepare for traffic, parking issues ahead of Saturday's football game

By Sanford Nowlin

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas are playing Saturday at the Alamodome.

San Antonio Spurs player Jeremy Sochan could be heading to Dallas, sports site theorizes

By Michael Karlis

Jeremy Sochan was the Spurs' No. 9 overall draft pick in 2022.

Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox headline I Want My Retro '80s fest at Wonderland of the Americas

By Christianna Davies

CHiPs stars Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada will headline I Want My Retro.

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Contemporary at Blue Star hosts dog walk with exhibiting artist Hiromi Stringer

By Christianna Davies

Hiromi Stringer's exhibit at the Contemporary explores the observation of dogs in today's world.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox headline I Want My Retro '80s fest at Wonderland of the Americas

By Christianna Davies

CHiPs stars Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada will headline I Want My Retro.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us