Bexar County Commissioners clear San Antonio Spurs to play Austin games during next two years

click to enlarge
Instagram / @spurs
The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years.
Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved the San Antonio Spurs to play two games in Austin and one internationally for each of the next two years.
The NBA franchise made the request after getting approval this year to play a pair of Austin games and a Mexico City exhibition to boost its media profile and expand its fan base. All three sold out.
The Spurs must seek approval from the court before scheduling games outside of San Antonio because the county owns the AT&T Center, the team's home court. The Austin and international games are considered home games by the league.
When the Spurs first sought county approval to play this year's Austin games, the move ignited fan speculation
that the team might try to relocate. However, the organization repeatedly assured
the community that it remains dedicated to the Alamo City.
"San Antonio is our home," team CEO R.C. Buford told county commissioners Tuesday, reiterating those pledges. "As we build our next-generation championship team, we think it's important to capture the advantage of appealing to fans across our entire region."
The commissioners didn't take much convincing, heaping praise on the Spurs organization for its commitment to San Antonio and praising its effort to seek new fan markets.
"I believe today's action is about trust," County Judge Peter Sakai said of the vote. "I trust the San Antonio Spurs."
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter