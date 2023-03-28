Big Bounce America collection of bounce-house attractions coming to San Antonio next month

The tour features something billed as the World's Biggest Bounce House along with three other springy diversions.

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 3:59 pm

Big Bounce America touts itself as the largest touring inflatable event in the world.
Courtesy Photo / The Big Bounce America
Big Bounce America touts itself as the largest touring inflatable event in the world.
Four mega-sized inflatable attractions — including one billed as the World's Biggest Bounce House and another featuring a five-lane slide — will post up next month in a Northwest San Antonio suburb.

Billed as the Big Bounce America 2023 tour, the quartet of springy diversions will be at the Helotes Festival Association, 12210 Leslie Road, April 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are available online and start at $22.

Standing 32 feet tall at its highest point, the World's Largest Bounce House includes slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops spanning 16,000 square feet, according to details shared by the company.

Oh, yeah. There is also a DJ at the center. Because, why not?

Along that attraction, the touring event will include the Sports Slam, The Giant and AirSpace, the latter an inflatable attraction with a five-lane slide and a 25-foot-tall alien along with three ball pits.

Children play inside the Sports Slam inflatable attraction.
Courtesy / The Big Bounce America
Children play inside the Sports Slam inflatable attraction.

"We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced," Big Bounce America's Chief Operating Officer Sophia Wilson said in an emailed statement.

