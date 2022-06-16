Blue Man Group will bang it out at San Antonio's Tobin Center this weekend

click to enlarge Lindsey Best There will be short audience Q&As after each performance.

Face-painted percussion troupe Blue Man Group is bringing its colorful and comedic act to the Tobin Center stage for a three-performance run.Audiences of all ages can expect a riot of makeshift musical instruments, stunning visuals and immersive audience participation.Blue Man Group pumps up its percussive repertoire with unlikely and captivating props including paint-covered drums, garbage can lids and PVC pipes, often accompanied by a full band and hundreds of neon lights timed to the music.Prior to Sunday's 2 p.m. performance, students of St. Mary's Hall will host an interactive science exhibit at no additional charge to audience members. Short audience Q&As with Blue Man Group will follow each performance.Ticket holders can submit questions in advance via the Tobin's website.