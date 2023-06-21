Blue Star Arts Complex caps off Pride Month with a block party on Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Brick at Blue Star Vintage vendors will sling their wares at Brick at Blue Star.

On Saturday, the streets in Southtown will shimmer and shine as Blue Star Arts Complex businesses hold a Pride Block Party on the last full weekend of Pride Month.The 6-11 p.m. celebration will feature drag and burlesque performances by Avery N. Andrews, Stella Belle, Rosa Cavalera, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux, Duva Lynn, Jose Onyx, Marie Risque, Devonna St. James, Miss Taint and Sarah Tonein at Brick at Blue Star.Brick will also host vintage goods vendors like Jewelry by Jari, Tejas Glass, Five of Pentacles, Green Thumb Gal and Rubyzaar.The fun continues with local artists and craftspeople, whose works will be available for browsing at Helotes Creek Studios just down the block. Other businesses open during the Pride Block Party will include galleries, eateries and the vintage goods stores Augustine Vintage and Divine Sunshine Collective.The block party is free, inclusive and open to the public. Saturday's forecast may not call for rain, but while there might not be a rainbow in the sky that evening, there will definitely be rainbows all around.