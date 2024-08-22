Boerne team advances to the U.S. title game for the Little League World Series

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Little League Baseball World Series The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

will either play Henderson again or Lake Mary, Florida — another team it's already defeated in the tourney. Henderson and Lake Mary are scheduled for a Thursday

matchup to decide which heads to the final.



After dealing a 5-2 defeat Wednesday to a team from Henderson, Nevada, Boerne's all-star team has clinched a spot in the finals of the Little League Baseball World Series.Boerne — the Texas West and Southwest regional champs — will be one of four teams competing in the final weekend of the 12-day tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.Boerne's championship game on Saturday will determine who takes home the national title. The game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST, will air on ABC.The team from the San Antonio bedroom communitynight

"This has gone so fast,” Boerne manager Justin Newson told the Express-News. “I know we’ve had lag time and waiting for games and all that kind of stuff. But just to be in this moment and see the kids enjoy it, be out on the field, it’s crazy."



Texas hasn't won a Little League World Series title since 1966, according to the Austin-American Statesman.



A separate international title game is also scheduled for Saturday. In that contest, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei will take on either Tokyo, Japan or Barquisimeto, Venezuela.



