WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Boerne team advances to the U.S. title game for the Little League World Series

If Boerne wins Saturday's game, it will be the first time in 58 years that a Texas team has won the U.S. title.

By on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. - Courtesy Photo / Little League Baseball World Series
Courtesy Photo / Little League Baseball World Series
The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
After dealing a 5-2 defeat Wednesday to a team from Henderson, Nevada, Boerne's all-star team has clinched a spot in the finals of the Little League Baseball World Series.

Boerne — the Texas West and Southwest regional champs — will be one of four teams competing in the final weekend of the 12-day tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Boerne's championship game on Saturday will determine who takes home the national title. The game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST, will air on ABC.

The team from the San Antonio bedroom community will either play Henderson again or Lake Mary, Florida — another team it's already defeated in the tourney. Henderson and Lake Mary are scheduled for a Thursday night matchup to decide which heads to the final.

"This has gone so fast,” Boerne manager Justin Newson told the Express-News. “I know we’ve had lag time and waiting for games and all that kind of stuff. But just to be in this moment and see the kids enjoy it, be out on the field, it’s crazy."

Texas hasn't won a Little League World Series title since 1966, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

A separate international title game is also scheduled for Saturday. In that contest, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei will take on either Tokyo, Japan or Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu.

Festival of India to spice up San Antonio's Maverick Plaza this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Revelers pause for a romantic moment at 2019's Festival of India.

Longtime San Antonio Spurs commentator Bill Land has retired

By Adam Doe

Land has worked with the Spurs since 1990 and became the lead play-by-play announcer in 2008.

Study ranks San Antonio Spurs' front office among cheapest in NBA

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson throws down a dunk.

New production debuting at San Antonio's Overtime Theater deals in art, intrigue

By Sanford Nowlin

Simon Bowler Khan’s Judgement of the Eye will run through Sept. 7 at the Overtime Theater.

Festival of India to spice up San Antonio's Maverick Plaza this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Revelers pause for a romantic moment at 2019's Festival of India.

San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu.

Home Run Dugout plans indoor baseball simulation venue in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Home Run Dugout is the only venue that features indoor soft-toss baseball.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us