Bonham Exchange's Pride Weekend Tea Dance pays homage to lesser-known LGBTQ+ history

The event on Sunday, June 26 is a modern revival of a 1950s queer tradition.

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge The Bonham Exchange is celebrating Pride with a Tea Dance. - UNSPLASH / CECILIE JOHNSEN
Unsplash / Cecilie Johnsen
The Bonham Exchange is celebrating Pride with a Tea Dance.
On Sunday, June 26, travel back in time to a lesser-known corner of queer history at the Bonham Exchange's Pride Weekend Tea Dance.

The tradition of tea dances in queer communities dates back to the 1950s and 1960s in New York, where bars risked facing violent police raids and devastating closures if caught "knowingly selling alcohol to homosexuals." In response, multiple establishments turned to the pre-war tradition of the afternoon tea dance, serving tea instead of liquor.

In a nod to the tea dance's historical roots, the Bonham's festivities will kick off mid-afternoon and conclude by sundown. But not to worry — the beverage options won't stop at tea. The bar will keep the drinks coming all afternoon with $3 wells and seltzers.

As for dancing — feel free to get down on the dance floor as special guest DJ Rich Jones plays an electric set full of throwback hits.

Free, 3-8 p.m., Sunday, June 26, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.

