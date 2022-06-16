Bonham Exchange's Pride Weekend Tea Dance pays homage to lesser-known LGBTQ+ history

click to enlarge Unsplash / Cecilie Johnsen The Bonham Exchange is celebrating Pride with a Tea Dance.

On Sunday, June 26, travel back in time to a lesser-known corner of queer history at the Bonham Exchange's Pride Weekend Tea Dance.The tradition of tea dances in queer communities dates back to the 1950s and 1960s in New York, where bars risked facing violent police raids and devastating closures if caught "knowingly selling alcohol to homosexuals." In response, multiple establishments turned to the pre-war tradition of the afternoon tea dance, serving tea instead of liquorIn a nod to the tea dance's historical roots, the Bonham's festivities will kick off mid-afternoon and conclude by sundown. But not to worry — the beverage options won't stop at tea. The bar will keep the drinks coming all afternoon with $3 wells and seltzers.As for dancing — feel free to get down on the dance floor as special guest DJ Rich Jones plays an electric set full of throwback hits.