Briscoe Museum showcases Dances With Wolves as part of its 2022 Summer Film Series

Adapted from the 1988 novel of the same name by Michael Blake, the film was selected in 2007 for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Costner, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, not only starred in the lead role but also made his directorial debut with Dances With Wolves. - WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Costner, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, not only starred in the lead role but also made his directorial debut with Dances With Wolves.
The winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, the 1990 Western drama Dances With Wolves stars Kevin Costner as Union Army Lieutenant John J. Dunbar, who's sent to a remote Civil War outpost where he befriends a group of Native Americans known as the Lakota people.

Along with Costner's performance earning an Academy Award nomination, his co-stars also received Oscars nods — Mary McDonnell for Best Supporting Actress and Graham Greene for Best Supporting Actor. Greene played Kicking Bird, the tribe's medicine man.

Some critics lambasted the film for its handling of the Lakota language, while others labeled it as a "white savior" film. Even so, it led the Lakota Nation to adopt Costner as an honorary member.

$6-$12, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jul. 10, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Tags:

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
