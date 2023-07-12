Britney Spears and her fans still pissed off about Wembanyama 'slap' incident

In a short Instagram video posted Tuesday, the 41-year-old star again expressed outrage over her alleged rough treatment by Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith, whom she claims slapped her last week when she tried to approach Wemby in a Vegas hotel. She also demanded a public apology.
"I simply tapped him on the back," Spears said in the video. "And I was backhanded — hit my face, came back on the floor. My best friend picked me up and held me."
An angry Spears also clapped back at a radio DJ whom she claims said on air that she deserved to be hit.
"Point being is I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit," the "Toxic" singer said.
Despite her repeated insistence that she was struck, authorities disagree. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department declined to press charges after surveillance footage showed that Spur security honcho Smith didn't strike the performer as she approached Wembanyama from behind.
Regardless, Spears supporters have reposted the video on Twitter, demanding that the Spurs take action.
"Britney is back and she isn't putting up with the lies anymore," Spears stan @luckySGM tweeted. "So glad she addressed this on video… Spurs, where is Britney's public apology? Are you really going to let a woman get abused by your security and stay silent?"
This is it right here ! Britney is back and she isn’t putting up with the lies anymore! So glad she addressed this on video … @spurs where is Britney’s public apology? Are you really going to let a woman get abused by your security and stay silent?#BritneySpears #respectbritney pic.twitter.com/cMLuyUv6KH— Stephen, “The Woman In Me” 📚 (@luckySGM) July 12, 2023
Spears and her fans could be waiting on that apology for a long time. Spurs Sports and Entertainment hasn't responded to the Current's multiple requests for comment following the incident — a hint the franchise and its No. 1 draft are ready to move on.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed