Broadway fans can now snag tickets for Chicago's return to San Antonio this spring

The Tony Award-winning musical is on tour for its 25th anniversary.

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 10:27 am

click to enlarge The touring production will stop at the Majestic Theatre on Apr. 14-16. - Jeremy Daniel
Jeremy Daniel
The touring production will stop at the Majestic Theatre on Apr. 14-16.
Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago are now on sale. The show will make its way to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre April 14-16 as part of its 25th anniversary tour.

Tickets are now available through majesticempire.com, broadwayinsanantonio.com, or in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

Over the past 25 years, Chicago has been staged in 36 countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.  The play is set during the roaring '20s and follows Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

According to the Majestic Theatre, the cast will feature Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

