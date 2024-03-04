FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Broadway, film and TV star Alan Cumming is taking aging in stride in his new tour

Cumming will take the stage at San Antonio's Empire Theatre on March 9.

By on Mon, Mar 4, 2024 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge His latest solo show will feature him covering the topics of sex, death and debauchery while lending his pipes to a wide-ranging setlist. - Josh Going
Josh Going
His latest solo show will feature him covering the topics of sex, death and debauchery while lending his pipes to a wide-ranging setlist.
As he approaches six decades on the planet, Broadway, movie and TV star Alan Cumming is contemplating what it means to act one’s age.

As such, the two-time Tony winner’s latest solo show will feature him covering the topics of sex, death and debauchery while lending his pipes to a setlist that includes pieces by Cabaret authors John Kander and Fred Ebb along with contemporary faves and even a self-penned song explaining his aversion to plastic surgery.

“I feel I’m still at an age where I can dance till dawn, but also be able to dole out some wisdom to my fellow revelers!” the Scottish actor said. “Wisdom is just being able to recognize the repeating patterns that emerge as you get older and maybe deciding to react to them differently. It’s just the same show with different costumes.”

$29 and up, 8 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Comedian Tom Segura heads to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Friday, March 8

By Sanford Nowlin

Segura's stylistic approach harkens back to an older style of comedy.

Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair relocates to San Antonio's Hemisfair

By Michael Karlis

Fans enjoy music at San Antonio's Muertos Fest, another event held annually at Hemisfair.

Fest of Tails brings a day of kite-flying and dog-themed fun to San Antonio's McAllister Park

By Kelly Nelson

The annual event features a pet parade and costume contest.

Wonder Theatre makes its debut in new San Antonio venue with Kinky Boots on March 8

By Caroline Wolff

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price after he inherits his late father’s struggling shoe factory.

Four UIW basketball players suspended after Monday night brawl in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The fight broke out after Texas A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to exchange words with UIW's Alex Anderson.

'I'm Still Here:' Joe Harjo's latest exhibition addresses thorny issues around Native American identity

By Anjali Gupta

'I'm Still Here:' Joe Harjo's latest exhibition addresses thorny issues around Native American identity

Despite lousy record, San Antonio Spurs' viewership up 54% over last season

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs are on track for their worst season sincem1996-97, when they lost 62 games.

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us