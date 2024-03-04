Broadway, film and TV star Alan Cumming is taking aging in stride in his new tour

click to enlarge
Josh Going
His latest solo show will feature him covering the topics of sex, death and debauchery while lending his pipes to a wide-ranging setlist.
As he approaches six decades on the planet, Broadway, movie and TV star Alan Cumming is contemplating what it means to act one’s age.
As such, the two-time Tony winner’s latest solo show will feature him covering the topics of sex, death and debauchery while lending his pipes to a setlist that includes pieces by Cabaret
authors John Kander and Fred Ebb along with contemporary faves and even a self-penned song explaining his aversion to plastic surgery.
“I feel I’m still at an age where I can dance till dawn, but also be able to dole out some wisdom to my fellow revelers!” the Scottish actor said. “Wisdom is just being able to recognize the repeating patterns that emerge as you get older and maybe deciding to react to them differently. It’s just the same show with different costumes.”
$29 and up, 8 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
