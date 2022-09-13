Broadway hit musical Hadestown brings its retelling of Greek myth to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge T. Charles Erickson Kimberly Marable and company in the Hadestown touring production.

A refreshing post-apocalyptic retelling of a classic Greek myth, Tony- and Grammy-winning musicalpromises to rain down a harmonious and hope-infused version of Hell on San Antonio audiences.Hailed for its suspense and character complexity,follows the young and scrappy folk musician Orpheus on a tumultuous quest to the Underworld. Armed with nothing but songs and unyielding determination, he vies to rescue his lover Eurydice, who has — in a haze of powerlessness and self-doubt — unknowingly signed her soul away to Hades.Through ambitious set design and a bone-chilling score peppered with indie rock influences,explores the convergences of love, fear and sacrifice in an unforgettable amalgamation of tragedy and triumph.