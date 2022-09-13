Broadway hit musical Hadestown brings its retelling of Greek myth to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

In the musical, the young and scrappy folk musician Orpheus takes a tumultuous quest to the Underworld.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge Kimberly Marable and company in the Hadestown touring production. - T. Charles Erickson
T. Charles Erickson
Kimberly Marable and company in the Hadestown touring production.
A refreshing post-apocalyptic retelling of a classic Greek myth, Tony- and Grammy-winning musical Hadestown promises to rain down a harmonious and hope-infused version of Hell on San Antonio audiences.

Hailed for its suspense and character complexity, Hadestown follows the young and scrappy folk musician Orpheus on a tumultuous quest to the Underworld. Armed with nothing but songs and unyielding determination, he vies to rescue his lover Eurydice, who has — in a haze of powerlessness and self-doubt — unknowingly signed her soul away to Hades.

Through ambitious set design and a bone-chilling score peppered with indie rock influences, Hadestown explores the convergences of love, fear and sacrifice in an unforgettable amalgamation of tragedy and triumph.

$45-$160, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 13-18, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

