Bud Light St. Patrick's River Parades & Celebration will paint the River Walk green this weekend

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
There will be two chances to see the river parade on Saturday afternoon.
St. Patrick's Day festivities return to the San Antonio River Walk with two days of live music and dance performances, Irish-themed floats and river-dyeing rituals.
Floats festooned with decorations honoring the patron saint of Ireland will carry bagpipers and other performers down the River Walk's Museum Reach and downtown sections at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
The free and family-friendly event will include three chances to see the annual dyeing of the river green throughout the weekend at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and once more at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Both days will feature an afternoon of performers playing the Arneson River Theatre stage, not to mention chances to eat and shop at La Villita.
Free, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, San Antonio River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed