Budding art collectors can find plenty to love at the McNay Art Museum's Print Fair this weekend

Now celebrating its 27th year, the event bills itself as the only one of its kind in Texas.

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 am

Fifteen art dealers from across the country will offer thousands of prints, drawings, watercolors and photographs for sale.
Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum
Art collecting newbies and veterans alike can explore, and maybe even find something to bring home, at McNay's annual Print Fair.

Now celebrating its 27th year, the event bills itself as the only one of its kind in Texas, in that it puts the national art-collecting world in reach of the average visitor.

Browsers will have plenty of art to choose from, no matter what their interest — whether it's in contemporary pieces or 19th century French landscapes. Fifteen art dealers from across the country will offer thousands of prints, drawings, watercolors and photographs for sale — in a number of styles, from a number of periods and in a range of prices.

Visitors to the museum can peruse the works, meet and get to know the dealers, learn how the art market works and have the chance to buy one — or more — nationally renowned art pieces and prints.

$10-$20, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.

