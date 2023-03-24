Butterfly-centric festival comes to San Antonio Zoo this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The festival's Monarch Practice Tagging workshop will show guests how to properly hold butterflies and explain how they're tagged with identification stickers to track their migration.

As spring starts to come into full bloom, it's time for nature lovers to celebrate all things monarch, milkweed and migration.This two-day event promotes the conservation of the monarch butterflies and celebrates their role as pollinators as they migrate.The all-ages event includes photo opportunities, animal ambassadors, plant chats, seed giveaways, games, dance parties and more. The festival's Monarch Practice Tagging workshop will show guests how to properly hold butterflies and explain how they're tagged with identification stickers to track their migration.Meanwhile, a separate activity invites guests to guess which animals are pollinators.Additional paid experiences at the zoo coincide with the celebration, including the John & Greli Less Butterfly Rainforest ($4 per guest) and the Project Selva 4D Theater Showing ($6 per guest).