Camp-themed summer film series at Legacy Park continues June 28 with Moonrise Kingdom

The 2012 an eclectic scouting-themed coming-of-age flick was directed by Wes Anderson.

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Moonrise Kingdom stars Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman as the central characters. - THE CRITERION COLLECTION
The Criterion Collection
Moonrise Kingdom stars Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman as the central characters.
Camp Legacy's Summer Camp Movie Series is designed to evoke memories of roasting marshmallows, telling ghost stories and tying friendship bracelets — and its third screening this summer certainly fits the bill.

At its heart, the cult favorite Moonrise Kingdom (2012) is an eclectic scouting-themed coming-of-age flick that captures first love between two misfit kids. Set on an island off the New England coast during the summer of 1965 and directed by Wes Anderson (Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs), the film stars Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman as the central characters.

The film also landed an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and has drawn praise for its vivid color palette, whimsical storytelling and mature exploration of the theme of juvenile mental health.

Bring along friends to help you pitch a tent, and after that hard work is done, feel free to enjoy custom cocktails from Pinkerton's Barbecue.

Free, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., westonurban.com/legacy-park.

Blue Hole 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead. Photo via Instagram / blueholeregionalpark

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om’s motto is “yoga without bounds,” and in practice, it’s just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends

