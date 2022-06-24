Camp-themed summer film series at Legacy Park continues June 28 with Moonrise Kingdom

click to enlarge The Criterion Collection Moonrise Kingdom stars Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman as the central characters.

Camp Legacy's Summer Camp Movie Series is designed to evoke memories of roasting marshmallows, telling ghost stories and tying friendship bracelets — and its third screening this summer certainly fits the bill.At its heart, the cult favorite(2012) is an eclectic scouting-themed coming-of-age flick that captures first love between two misfit kids. Set on an island off the New England coast during the summer of 1965 and directed by Wes Anderson (), the film stars Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman as the central characters.The film also landed an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and has drawn praise for its vivid color palette, whimsical storytelling and mature exploration of the theme of juvenile mental health.Bring along friends to help you pitch a tent, and after that hard work is done, feel free to enjoy custom cocktails from Pinkerton's Barbecue.