Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

click to enlarge Marvel Studios Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show.

Big-name actors from HBO'salong with Marvel Comics'andfranchiseswill bring their star power to the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show, promoters of the annual event have revealed.Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on groundbreaking fantasy series, will join Brie Larson and Hailee Steinfeld — Marvel's Captain Marvel and Kate Bishop, respectively — at this summer's show. The event is scheduled for the weekend of July 7-9 at San Antonio's Freeman Expo Halls.Photo and autograph tickets for the Superhero Comic Con go on sale this Monday Oscar-winner Larson, who also has a role in thefranchise's forthcomingwill appear Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. Harington, recently announced as an addition to the HBO drama series, is scheduled for the same days.Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee, will appear Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 in what's being billed as her first-ever comic con appearance.

Sponsored by Thomas J. Henry, the Superhero Comic Con will include celebrity panel discussions, photo and autograph opportunities, appearances by comic illustrators, cosplay competitions and a freeplay arcade. It also will host the Hollywood Car Show, which includes 45 vehicles from well-known movies and TV shows.