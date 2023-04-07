Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

Brie Larson, Kit Harington and Hailee Steinfeld are among the celebs scheduled for the July event.

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 10:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show. - Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show.
Big-name actors from HBO's Game of Thrones along with Marvel Comics' Captain Marvel and Hawkeye franchises will bring their star power to the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show, promoters of the annual event have revealed.

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on groundbreaking fantasy series GOT, will join Brie Larson and Hailee Steinfeld — Marvel's Captain Marvel and Kate Bishop, respectively — at this summer's show. The event is scheduled for the weekend of July 7-9 at San Antonio's Freeman Expo Halls.

Photo and autograph tickets for the Superhero Comic Con go on sale this Monday.

Oscar-winner Larson, who also has a role in the Fast & Furious franchise's forthcoming Fast X, will appear Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. Harington, recently announced as an addition to the HBO drama series Industry, is scheduled for the same days.

Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee, will appear Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 in what's being billed as her first-ever comic con appearance.

Sponsored by Thomas J. Henry, the Superhero Comic Con will include celebrity panel discussions, photo and autograph opportunities, appearances by comic illustrators, cosplay competitions and a freeplay arcade. It also will host the Hollywood Car Show, which includes 45 vehicles from well-known movies and TV shows.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

By Christianna Davies

San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.

Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

Colorful exhibition 'Beyond Reality' at the McNay showcases four Texas-based artists

By Dalia Gulca

"Beyond Reality" features work by Texas-based artists Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez.

Beleaguered Brahmas face Houston Roughnecks at Alamodome Sunday

By Michael Karlis

The team has racked up a lackluster 2-5 record so far.

Also in Arts

Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

By Christianna Davies

San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

By Sanford Nowlin

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us