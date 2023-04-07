Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on groundbreaking fantasy series GOT, will join Brie Larson and Hailee Steinfeld — Marvel's Captain Marvel and Kate Bishop, respectively — at this summer's show. The event is scheduled for the weekend of July 7-9 at San Antonio's Freeman Expo Halls.
Photo and autograph tickets for the Superhero Comic Con go on sale this Monday.
Oscar-winner Larson, who also has a role in the Fast & Furious franchise's forthcoming Fast X, will appear Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. Harington, recently announced as an addition to the HBO drama series Industry, is scheduled for the same days.
Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee, will appear Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 in what's being billed as her first-ever comic con appearance.
Sponsored by Thomas J. Henry, the Superhero Comic Con will include celebrity panel discussions, photo and autograph opportunities, appearances by comic illustrators, cosplay competitions and a freeplay arcade. It also will host the Hollywood Car Show, which includes 45 vehicles from well-known movies and TV shows.
