Centro San Antonio presents its third annual Centro Family Pride Day on Sunday, June 26

click to enlarge Courtesy of Centro San Antonio The family-friendly Pride event will feature various performances and festivities.

Dress up for the occasion and bring your Pride flags for Centro San Antonio's family-centered downtown event at Madison Square Park.Following the theme "A Brave Space for Every Family," the third annual iteration of the event will feature a variety of LGBTQ+ performers and is capped off with a mini-parade around the park celebrating the diverse people that make up the San Antonio community.Circus entertainment and an array of local food and craft vendors will bolster up the afternoon's festivities.