Centro San Antonio wants artist to create Spurs-themed mural downtown

Centro San Antonio is offering a $100,000 honorarium to a local artist who can create a towering downtown mural that reflects the city's love for the Spurs.

paint empty urban windows and wall spaces.

Centro — a nonprofit that promotes living and working downtown — this week issued an open call for a local artist, or team of artists, to paint a mural celebrating San Antonio's affinity for its longtime NBA franchise. The honorarium will cover the artist's expense in creating the work.The high-profile project is part of Centro's Art Everywhere Project, which has installed more than 140 works since 2020. Art Everywhere commissions local creatives to“The Spurs occupy a special place in all of our hearts … and as downtown is the heart of San Antonio, it just makes sense,” Centro San Antonio CEO Trish DeBerry said in a statement. “We feel this mural will bring joy to locals and visitors alike, just like downtown does.”The new Spurs mural will fill a 50-foot-tall-by-15-foot-wide space on the side of the Houston Street Garage, 111 College Street, according to Centro officials.The entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., and a panel of judges will select the artist or group of artists no later than Friday, Oct. 13. Entry details are available at Centro's website and