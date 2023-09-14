Centro San Antonio wants artist to create Spurs-themed mural downtown

Centro — a nonprofit that promotes living and working downtown — this week issued an open call for a local artist, or team of artists, to paint a mural celebrating San Antonio's affinity for its longtime NBA franchise. The honorarium will cover the artist's expense in creating the work.
The high-profile project is part of Centro's Art Everywhere Project, which has installed more than 140 works since 2020. Art Everywhere commissions local creatives to paint empty urban windows and wall spaces.
“The Spurs occupy a special place in all of our hearts … and as downtown is the heart of San Antonio, it just makes sense,” Centro San Antonio CEO Trish DeBerry said in a statement. “We feel this mural will bring joy to locals and visitors alike, just like downtown does.”
The new Spurs mural will fill a 50-foot-tall-by-15-foot-wide space on the side of the Houston Street Garage, 111 College Street, according to Centro officials.
The entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., and a panel of judges will select the artist or group of artists no later than Friday, Oct. 13. Entry details are available at Centro's website and PublicArtist.org.
