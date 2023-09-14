BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Centro San Antonio wants artist to create Spurs-themed mural downtown

Centro will pay a $100,000 honorarium to the artist it chooses to create the 50-foot-tall mural.

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 1:07 pm

click to enlarge A mural of French phenom, and No. 1 NBA draft pick, Victor Wembanyama wearing a Spurs jersey. - Samantha Serna
Samantha Serna
A mural of French phenom, and No. 1 NBA draft pick, Victor Wembanyama wearing a Spurs jersey.
Centro San Antonio is offering a $100,000 honorarium to a local artist who can create a towering downtown mural that reflects the city's love for the Spurs.

Centro — a nonprofit that promotes living and working downtown — this week issued an open call for a local artist, or team of artists, to paint a mural celebrating San Antonio's affinity for its longtime NBA franchise. The honorarium will cover the artist's expense in creating the work.

The high-profile project is part of Centro's Art Everywhere Project, which has installed more than 140 works since 2020. Art Everywhere commissions local creatives to paint empty urban windows and wall spaces.

“The Spurs occupy a special place in all of our hearts … and as downtown is the heart of San Antonio, it just makes sense,” Centro San Antonio CEO Trish DeBerry said in a statement. “We feel this mural will bring joy to locals and visitors alike, just like downtown does.”

The new Spurs mural will fill a 50-foot-tall-by-15-foot-wide space on the side of the Houston Street Garage, 111 College Street, according to Centro officials.

The entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., and a panel of judges will select the artist or group of artists no later than Friday, Oct. 13. Entry details are available at  Centro's website and PublicArtist.org.
Tags:

