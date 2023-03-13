Cirque du Soleil will come to San Antonio this fall with U.S. tour of BAZZAR

The famed circus troupe is returning to the Alamo City for the first time since 2006.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Cirque du Soleil's BAZAAR promises a show that is full of vitality.
Rene Paciullo, Vanessa Bumbeers and Gustavo Menasce
Cirque du Soleil's BAZAAR promises a show that is full of vitality.
Cirque du Soleil is bringing its touring show BAZZAR to San Antonio later this year. This Big Top show marks the first time Cirque du Soleil will return to the city since 2006.

Inspired by the aesthetic of traditional Middle Eastern bazaars, BAZZAR is a dazzling, high-energy homage to Cirque du Soleil's legacy. Acrobats, dancers and musicians work together to create a joyful spectacle of color, sound and energy in creative scenes.

The show will run from November 5 to December 3 at the Nelson Wolff Stadium.

BAZZAR initially premiered in 2018 and toured in India and the Middle East. It relaunched in September 2022 and toured in Brazil. After more planned stops in Colombia and Argentina, it will come to the United States for the first time this fall, with San Antonio as its second stop.

Tickets are now available for Cirque Club members. Tickets for the general public will be made available on Monday, March 20 at Cirque du Soleil's website.

