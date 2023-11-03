Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR brings the Big Top to San Antonio for the first time

Expect a performance rich with twists, turns and memorable musical and acrobatic performances.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The show features performers with skill specialties ranging from roller skating to fire manipulation to hair hanging. - Courtesy Photo / Cirque du Soleil
Courtesy Photo / Cirque du Soleil
The show features performers with skill specialties ranging from roller skating to fire manipulation to hair hanging.
Inspired by a traditional Middle Eastern bazaar, Cirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR features an eclectic troupe of acrobats, musicians and dancers creating a bustling sensory experience that evokes a traditional open-air market.

This run of performances marks the contemporary circus company's first visit to San Antonio since 2006, and the first time the Alamo City gets to see one of the Quebec-based troupe's "Big Top'' stadium shows.

As implied by the name, these shows take place in a massive circus tent more than 20 yards tall with seating for 1,500 people.

BAZZAR is an homage to the origins of Cirque Du Soleil, featuring 30 gorgeously costumed performers with skill specialties ranging from roller skating to fire manipulation to hair hanging.

The show's colorful characters follows the lead of their Maestro who, with the help of his hat, leads them in games of imagination and creative generation, all the while falling victim to the plots and pranks of a devious trickster.

$46 and up, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5-Dec. 3, additional showtimes available online, Nelson W. Wolff Stadium, 5757 US-90 W., cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.

