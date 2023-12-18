Cirque Musica will pair classical music with gravity-defying feats at the Tobin Center this week

click to enlarge TCG Entertainment Cirque Musica features a variety of acrobatic acts.

Cirque Musica, a traveling troupe that combines circus performances with live music, is hitting San Antonio as part of a 70-plus-stop tour of its holiday-themed show set in a faraway winter wonderland.Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland offers dazzling acts from a global cast of acrobats, contortionists and athletes paired with holiday music, including an aerial violin performance by Carina Gilett.One of the largest such traveling groups, Cirque Musica has thrilled audiences since 2010 with performances bringing together musical artistry and daring circus acrobatics.