LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Cirque Musica will pair classical music with gravity-defying feats at the Tobin Center this week

Cirque Musica has thrilled audiences since 2010 with performances bringing together musical artistry and daring circus acrobatics.

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cirque Musica features a variety of acrobatic acts. - TCG Entertainment
TCG Entertainment
Cirque Musica features a variety of acrobatic acts.
Cirque Musica, a traveling troupe that combines circus performances with live music, is hitting San Antonio as part of a 70-plus-stop tour of its holiday-themed show set in a faraway winter wonderland.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland offers dazzling acts from a global cast of acrobats, contortionists and athletes paired with holiday music, including an aerial violin performance by Carina Gilett.

One of the largest such traveling groups, Cirque Musica has thrilled audiences since 2010 with performances bringing together musical artistry and daring circus acrobatics.

$39.60-$89.50, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Clip of San Antonio Spurs fan's dismal basket-shooting contest goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The man air-balled one layup and missed the rim on three other shot attempts during a fan contest as the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Study: Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy the least popular NFL mascot

By Nina Rangel

Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys’ mascot, poses on the field.

San Antonio Museum of Art's 'American Made' highlights underrepresented voices

By Marco Aquino

Moonlight in Venice by Tomas Moran is among the works on display in "American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection.”

'Largest ice-skating rink in Texas' now open near San Antonio’s Pearl

By Michael Karlis

Although walk-ups are accepted, organizers encourage folks to buy their tickets ahead of time due to high demand.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Museum of Art's 'American Made' highlights underrepresented voices

By Marco Aquino

Moonlight in Venice by Tomas Moran is among the works on display in "American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection.”

Study: Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy the least popular NFL mascot

By Nina Rangel

Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys’ mascot, poses on the field.

Clip of San Antonio Spurs fan's dismal basket-shooting contest goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The man air-balled one layup and missed the rim on three other shot attempts during a fan contest as the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Traveling exhibition 'Life and Death on the Border' shines light on South Texas tragedy

By Marco Aquino

"Life and Death on the Border" first opened at Austin's Bullock Texas State History Museum in 2016, and it's continued to travel since.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us