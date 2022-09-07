Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Roosters opens at La Zona this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Classic Theatre Since its debut, Roosters inspired a 1993 film adaptation and racked up praise for its realistic portrayal of family struggles.

Presented by the Classic Theatre at La Zona,blends drama, wit and imagery to convey the Latino experience in the rural Southwest.The play, which premiered as a joint production between INTAR Theatre and the New York Shakespeare Festival, tells the story of Hector, a thoughtful young(peasant farmer), who's anxiously awaiting the return of his father, Gallo, who's serving a prison sentence for manslaughter.The play explores the destructive role of machismo in Hector's turbulent household, expressed mainly through Gallo's love for cockfighting. It also explores his son's rejection of the cruel sport.Since its debut,inspired a 1993 film adaptation and racked up praise for its realistic portrayal of family struggles.The play will run through most of September, with special showings including a Pride Night on September 9 in partnership with Pride Center San Antonio as well as an ASL Night on September 18.