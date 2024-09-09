Clip of San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan dancing to Grupo Frontera goes viral

During the 28-second video, Sochan dances and even sings in Spanish to the Edinburg group's 2023 hit song "No Se Va."
"I'm part Hispanic," Sochan said in a caption added to the clip.
Although it's unclear where the video originated, it's been reposted by News4SA sports reporter Dusty Garza and KENS5's Jeff Garcia on X, garnering a combined 14,000 views as of press time. It also appeared on the San Antonio Spurs Fans of the Rio Grande Valley Facebook group.
"He really did this??! OMG it means he will have a breakout season," X user @eugeniomacalint commented on Garcia's post.
X user @2phat4yoaz speculated in the comments section of Garza's post that Sochan might be dating a Latina, which could explain his newfound love for Tejano music. And, depending on the woman's temperament, it could even explain the recent car crash the Spur experienced in his $240,000 Porsche at the intersection of I-10 and Loop 1604, the fan added.
"Cuidado bro. First you wreck your ride, now she got you listening to Grupo Frontea," @2phat4yoaz wrote. "He's definitely hooked up with a toxica."
Meanwhile, Garza suggested that the Spurs should play "No Se Va" during timeouts so Sochan can do his dance live.
Sochan is known for his interest in exploring other cultures, which stems from his unique global upbringing.
Sochan was born in Oklahoma but moved to France briefly before his family settled in South Hampton, England. He then played for Poland's U-16 team, which took a FIBA Division B European Championship and landed him a tournament MVP trophy. That globetrotting childhood led Sochan to describe himself as a citizen of the world.
"Jeremy is like a blank slate in that regard. Everything seems to interest him, whether we're talking about race relations in America or what kind of wine might be drunk at dinner or just random talk about what's happening in the Middle East," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich previously told the Current. "He wants to know, and he'll ask questions about it. He's jumped in and found, I think, a comfort zone where he feels like he can ask about all these things."
The Silver and Black will kick off the 2024-25 regular season with an Oct. 24 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on that team's home turf.
