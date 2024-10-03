SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Cobra Kai cast and more heading to San Antonio's Big Texas Comicon

The celebrity-heavy event will take place this weekend at Henry B. González Convention Center.

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 2:27 pm

click to enlarge Ralph Macchio from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai will be in San Antonio this weekend. - Courtesy Photo / Netflix
Courtesy Photo / Netflix
Ralph Macchio from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai will be in San Antonio this weekend.
It’s time to sweep the leg, San Antonio.

The biggest draw at this year's Big Texas Comicon, which runs Friday through Sunday, is the cast of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, which will step confidently onto the convention floor like it’s the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

The cast will even include OG rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) from the 1984 movie The Karate Kid. Joining them is actor Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai and also kicked butt as the titular superhero character in Blue Beetle.

If martial arts isn’t your thing, plenty more celebrities will be on hand during the three-day celebration, including a pair of hobbits — Elijah Wood and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) — and a handful of biker gangsters including Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) and San Antonio native Emilio Rivera (Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.).

Blue Beetle’s Maridueña will even have fellow superheroes to hang with during the convention, including Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy). What’s more, a huge “Shellabration” with actors including Judith Hoag (April O’Neil) from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe is on the agenda.

Every celebrity in attendance at Big Texas Comicon will have paid autograph and photo opportunities, so be sure to practice the correct stance for the original movie’s famous crane kick if that’s the pose you’re going for. No mercy.

$30-$35 adults, $5 children (ages 3-10), 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E Market St, (210) 207-8500, bigtexascomicon.com.

Kiko Martinez

Kiko Martinez

