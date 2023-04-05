Colorful exhibition 'Beyond Reality' at the McNay showcases four Texas-based artists

The artworks, on view through August 13, are linked by their vibrant colors, wild shapes and unexpected textures.

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge "Beyond Reality" features work by Texas-based artists Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez. - Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum
Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum
"Beyond Reality" features work by Texas-based artists Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez.
A new exhibition at the McNay art Museum thrills the senses with artwork with bright colors and curious, tactile qualities.

"Beyond Reality," which debuted on March 22, features murals, sculptures and drawings by four Texas-based artists who grew up at the turn of the 21st century: Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez.

The exhibition as a whole is a conglomerate of pieces that challenge the boundaries of reality — many of the pieces use organic shapes or lifeforms as a jumping-off point before moving beyond the real world into mythology and unnatural colors.

Take Ibañez’s carpentry nail-covered sculptures of animals and other creatures, for example. The San Antonio-based artist's creatures possess humanlike names — like Harry and Antonio — and look deceptively furry and soft.

Dallas-based Dan Lam’s drippy, spiky, colorful sculptures are similarly surreal. Built out of foam and resin, the pieces have garnered her a significant social media following. Her sculptures resemble melting stalagtites or growing fungal spores, all rendered in glossy rainbow hues.

San Antonio-based artist Fox’s gouache paintings and murals contain geometric angularities and dynamic, contrasting colors. She uses a female hero-warrior archetype throughout her paintings, which carry fantastical and mythological undertones.

Donjuan’s works call to mind cartoons and comic books — though his poignant and colorful watercolor portraits also address issues of migration and other slices of contemporary life.

In a press release, McNay Collections Manager and co-organizer of the exhibition Liz Paris said, “The work by these artists exudes a playful, tangible richness and complexity that goes beyond a photograph. The in-person experience is the reward.”

Related by their colorfulness and sense of whimsy, the pieces in the exhibition make it a psychedelic feast for the senses.

"Beyond Reality" is on view through August 13, 2023.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

By Sanford Nowlin

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in June

By Michael Karlis

Colin Jost has been a co-host of SNL's Weekend Update since 2014.

STOMP comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center this weekend as part of national tour

By Dana Nichols

The STOMP company had its last New York East Village show in January after a famed 29-year run.

Monday screening of 1985 fright flick Silver Bullet to accompany release of werewolf graphic novel

By Sanford Nowlin

Everett McGill plays the creepy Reverend Lowe in Silver Bullet.

Also in Arts

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

By Sanford Nowlin

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us