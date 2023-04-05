Colorful exhibition 'Beyond Reality' at the McNay showcases four Texas-based artists

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum "Beyond Reality" features work by Texas-based artists Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez.

A new exhibition at the McNay art Museum thrills the senses with artwork with bright colors and curious, tactile qualities."Beyond Reality," which debuted on March 22, features murals, sculptures and drawings by four Texas-based artists who grew up at the turn of the 21st century: Dan Lam, Angela Fox, Carlos Donjuan and Ernesto Ibañez.The exhibition as a whole is a conglomerate of pieces that challenge the boundaries of reality — many of the pieces use organic shapes or lifeforms as a jumping-off point before moving beyond the real world into mythology and unnatural colors.Take Ibañez’s carpentry nail-covered sculptures of animals and other creatures, for example. The San Antonio-based artist's creatures possess humanlike names — like Harry and Antonio — and look deceptively furry and soft.Dallas-based Dan Lam’s drippy, spiky, colorful sculptures are similarly surreal. Built out of foam and resin, the pieces have garnered her a significant social media following. Her sculptures resemble melting stalagtites or growing fungal spores, all rendered in glossy rainbow hues.San Antonio-based artist Fox’s gouache paintings and murals contain geometric angularities and dynamic, contrasting colors. She uses a female hero-warrior archetype throughout her paintings, which carry fantastical and mythological undertones.Donjuan’s works call to mind cartoons and comic books — though his poignant and colorful watercolor portraits also address issues of migration and other slices of contemporary life.In a press release, McNay Collections Manager and co-organizer of the exhibition Liz Paris said, “The work by these artists exudes a playful, tangible richness and complexity that goes beyond a photograph. The in-person experience is the reward.”Related by their colorfulness and sense of whimsy, the pieces in the exhibition make it a psychedelic feast for the senses."Beyond Reality" is on view through August 13, 2023.