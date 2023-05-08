Comedian Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio this weekend to explain everything

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
The humorist and political commentator launched the show The G Word with Adam Conover on Netflix in 2022.
Best known for his hit truTV comedy series Adam Ruins Everything
, Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio for a five-show stand as part of his summer stand-up tour.
Following the cancellation of his series, which featured him explaining the truth about common historical misconceptions — such as how Christopher Columbus was a genocidal lunatic and why the TSA doesn't actually make flying safer — the humorist and political commentator launched another show, The G Word with Adam Conover
, on Netflix in 2022.
Spoiler alert: the "G-word" is government, and the series explains how bureaucracy positively, and negatively, affects United States residents' everyday lives.
Conover has been a vocal advocate for the ongoing Writer Guild Strike that has paralyzed Hollywood in recent weeks, and has been a visible figure on the picket line
. Despite Conover's activism, he is still slated to perform in his San Antonio shows this week, LOL Comedy Club confirmed to the Current
.
$44-$176, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
