Comedian Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio this weekend to explain everything

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club The humorist and political commentator launched the show The G Word with Adam Conover on Netflix in 2022.

Best known for his hit truTV comedy series, Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio for a five-show stand as part of his summer stand-up tour.Following the cancellation of his series, which featured him explaining the truth about common historical misconceptions — such as how Christopher Columbus was a genocidal lunatic and why the TSA doesn't actually make flying safer — the humorist and political commentator launched another show,, on Netflix in 2022.Spoiler alert: the "G-word" is government, and the series explains how bureaucracy positively, and negatively, affects United States residents' everyday lives.Conover has been a vocal advocate for the ongoing Writer Guild Strike that has paralyzed Hollywood in recent weeks, and has been a visible figure on the picket line . Despite Conover's activism, he is still slated to perform in his San Antonio shows this week, LOL Comedy Club confirmed to the