Comedian Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio this weekend to explain everything

Conover is known for the TV series Adam Ruins Everything, which featured him explaining the truth about common historical misconceptions.

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 11:05 am

The humorist and political commentator launched the show The G Word with Adam Conover on Netflix in 2022.
Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
The humorist and political commentator launched the show The G Word with Adam Conover on Netflix in 2022.
Best known for his hit truTV comedy series Adam Ruins Everything, Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio for a five-show stand as part of his summer stand-up tour.

Following the cancellation of his series, which featured him explaining the truth about common historical misconceptions — such as how Christopher Columbus was a genocidal lunatic and why the TSA doesn't actually make flying safer — the humorist and political commentator launched another show, The G Word with Adam Conover, on Netflix in 2022.

Spoiler alert: the "G-word" is government, and the series explains how bureaucracy positively, and negatively, affects United States residents' everyday lives.

Conover has been a vocal advocate for the ongoing Writer Guild Strike that has paralyzed Hollywood in recent weeks, and has been a visible figure on the picket line. Despite Conover's activism, he is still slated to perform in his San Antonio shows this week, LOL Comedy Club confirmed to the Current.

$44-$176, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

