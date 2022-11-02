Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron to perform two shows at San Antonio's Tobin Center on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts While first and foremost a stand-up, Maron is also a writer, actor and musician.

Comedian Marc Maron hosts a podcast,, which pretty much sums up his attitude towards existence.Maron has made a career out of getting worked up about life's absurdities and has also shown a knack for commenting on drugs and recovery.While first and foremost a stand-up, Maron is also a writer, actor and musician. He even landed a small role in Todd Philips' 2019 flickand has been nominated for awards for his portrayal of a curmudgeonly pro-wresting promoter on the Netflix series