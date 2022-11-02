Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron to perform two shows at San Antonio's Tobin Center on Friday

Maron has made a career out of getting worked up about life's absurdities and has also shown a knack for commenting on drugs and recovery.

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:26 pm

While first and foremost a stand-up, Maron is also a writer, actor and musician.
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
While first and foremost a stand-up, Maron is also a writer, actor and musician.
Comedian Marc Maron hosts a podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, which pretty much sums up his attitude towards existence.

While first and foremost a stand-up, Maron is also a writer, actor and musician. He even landed a small role in Todd Philips' 2019 flick Joker and has been nominated for awards for his portrayal of a curmudgeonly pro-wresting promoter on the Netflix series GLOW.

$65, 8 p.m. (Sold Out) and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

