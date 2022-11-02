Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron to perform two shows at San Antonio's Tobin Center on Friday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Comedian Marc Maron hosts a podcast, WTF with Marc Maron
, which pretty much sums up his attitude towards existence.
Maron has made a career out of getting worked up about life's absurdities and has also shown a knack for commenting on drugs and recovery.
While first and foremost a stand-up, Maron is also a writer, actor and musician. He even landed a small role in Todd Philips' 2019 flick Joker
and has been nominated for awards for his portrayal of a curmudgeonly pro-wresting promoter on the Netflix series GLOW
.
$65, 8 p.m. (Sold Out) and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
