Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes' two weekends at LOL Comedy Club are nearly sold out

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club The roots of Johnson-Reyess' fandom go back to her time on the sketch comedy show MADtv.

If you're a fan of comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, cross your fingers. As of press time, tickets for 14 of her 16 shows at the LOL Comedy Club over the next two weeks are already gone.That shouldn't be a surprise, however. These days, Johnson-Reyes, who was once a professional cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, is a hot commodity on the stand-up circuit.The roots of her fandom go back to her time on the sketch comedy show, which led to her popularity on YouTube performing characters such as angry fast-food employee Bon Qui Qui and Vietnamese nail salon worker Tammy ("You have boyfriend?"). A video of the latter has gathered 42 million views since being posted 15 years ago.Along with her stand-up comedy and sketch work, Johnson-Reyes hosts the podcastwith her husband Manwell and recently released her memoirThe dedication at the beginning of the book reads: "To my younger self who had the audacity to go for a dream that started as a fantasy and turned into a reality. Thank you for your bravery. I wouldn't be here without you."