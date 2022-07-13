TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes' two weekends at LOL Comedy Club are nearly sold out

The MADtv alum will be in San Antonio from July 14-24.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:16 am

The roots of Johnson-Reyess' fandom go back to her time on the sketch comedy show MADtv.
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
The roots of Johnson-Reyess' fandom go back to her time on the sketch comedy show MADtv.
If you're a fan of comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, cross your fingers. As of press time, tickets for 14 of her 16 shows at the LOL Comedy Club over the next two weeks are already gone.

That shouldn't be a surprise, however. These days, Johnson-Reyes, who was once a professional cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, is a hot commodity on the stand-up circuit.

The roots of her fandom go back to her time on the sketch comedy show MADtv, which led to her popularity on YouTube performing characters such as angry fast-food employee Bon Qui Qui and Vietnamese nail salon worker Tammy ("You have boyfriend?"). A video of the latter has gathered 42 million views since being posted 15 years ago.

Along with her stand-up comedy and sketch work, Johnson-Reyes hosts the podcast Nights at the Round Table with her husband Manwell and recently released her memoir Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams.

The dedication at the beginning of the book reads: "To my younger self who had the audacity to go for a dream that started as a fantasy and turned into a reality. Thank you for your bravery. I wouldn't be here without you."

$80-$640, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday July 14-24, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Kiko Martinez

