Comedian Bill Burr brings Slight Return tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center Burr recently became the first comedian to ever perform at Fenway Park.

If you're constantly mad at everything, chances are you're already a Bill Burr fan.On the heels of his historic August show at Fenway — the first comedian to ever perform at America's most beloved ballpark — Burr is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center as part of his Bill Burr Slight Return tour.Although his rants sometimes court controversy, the loud-mouthed, diatribe-prone comedian often skewers his targets with alacrity. As evidence of his insight, Burr has received recent praise for predicting rapper Kanye West's descent into antisemitism during the comedian's 2017 Netflix specialBesides making people laugh across the country, the funnyman also hosts, one of the most listened-to comedy podcasts on Spotify.