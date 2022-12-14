Comedian Bill Burr brings Slight Return tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Burr recently became the first comedian to ever perform at Fenway Park.
If you're constantly mad at everything, chances are you're already a Bill Burr fan.
On the heels of his historic August show at Fenway — the first comedian to ever perform at America's most beloved ballpark — Burr is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center as part of his Bill Burr Slight Return tour.
Although his rants sometimes court controversy, the loud-mouthed, diatribe-prone comedian often skewers his targets with alacrity. As evidence of his insight, Burr has received recent praise for predicting rapper Kanye West's descent into antisemitism during the comedian's 2017 Netflix special Walk Your Way Out
.
Besides making people laugh across the country, the funnyman also hosts Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast
, one of the most listened-to comedy podcasts on Spotify.
$54.50-$64.50, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
