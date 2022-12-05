Comedian Brian Regan headed to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Thursday

click to enlarge
In addition to his stand-up work, Regan is a co-star on Peter Farrelly's TV series Loudermilk, now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Called "your favorite comedian's favorite comedian" by Entertainment Weekly
, Brian Regan has built an enviable reputation during his 30-plus year career in stand-up.
The comic got his first big break after an appearance on the Tonight Show
with Johnny Carson in 1991, and has been making people laugh ever since, with Vanity Fair
anointing him with the title of "the funniest stand-up alive."
You can judge for yourself whether Regan truly is the world's funniest man by tuning in to his Netflix special Brian Regan: On the Rocks
, where he touches on topics including aging, backpacks on planes and ungrateful horses.
$69.50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
