Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Comedian Chris Estrada comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

Estrada wrote and starred in the 2022 Hulu series This Fool, an irreverent and nuanced sitcom that speaks to the Mexican American experience.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 10:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
Chris Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase. - Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Chris Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase.
Los Angeles-born Chris Estrada has already racked up an impressive resume: writer, actor and stand-up comedian.

Estrada is known for comedic work that pairs self-deprecation and social critique — a blend that's on perfect display in a standup routine where he describes the unpleasantries of his irritable bowel syndrome and the problems presented when small-business owners refuse to let customers like him use their restrooms.

Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase.

More recently, he wrote and starred in the 2022 Hulu series This Fool, an irreverent and nuanced sitcom that speaks to the Mexican American experience. The show follows Julio — played by Estrada — who works at a gang-rehabilitation center in South LA dubbed Hugs Not Thugs, and his cousin, Luis, an ex-con enrolled in the program.

Hulu recently greenlit This Fool for a second season.

$20-$25, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Friends, associates remember San Antonio painter Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz as a creative powerhouse

By Marco Aquino

Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently gave himself a starring role in the portraits he painted.

Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

By Christianna Davies

NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Also in Arts

Friends, associates remember San Antonio painter Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz as a creative powerhouse

By Marco Aquino

Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently gave himself a starring role in the portraits he painted.

In poll, NBA players say San Antonio's Gregg Popovich is the coach they'd most like to play for

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich will be inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame this year as a member of the class of 2023.

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us