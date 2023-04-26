Comedian Chris Estrada comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club Chris Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase.

Los Angeles-born Chris Estrada has already racked up an impressive resume: writer, actor and stand-up comedian.Estrada is known for comedic work that pairs self-deprecation and social critique — a blend that's on perfect display in a standup routine where he describes the unpleasantries of his irritable bowel syndrome and the problems presented when small-business owners refuse to let customers like him use their restrooms.Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among's 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annualshowcase.More recently, he wrote and starred in the 2022 Hulu series, an irreverent and nuanced sitcom that speaks to the Mexican American experience. The show follows Julio — played by Estrada — who works at a gang-rehabilitation center in South LA dubbed Hugs Not Thugs, and his cousin, Luis, an ex-con enrolled in the program.Hulu recently greenlitfor a second season.