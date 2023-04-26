Comedian Chris Estrada comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Chris Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase.
Los Angeles-born Chris Estrada has already racked up an impressive resume: writer, actor and stand-up comedian.
Estrada is known for comedic work that pairs self-deprecation and social critique — a blend that's on perfect display in a standup routine where he describes the unpleasantries of his irritable bowel syndrome and the problems presented when small-business owners refuse to let customers like him use their restrooms.
More recently, he wrote and starred in the 2022 Hulu series This Fool
, an irreverent and nuanced sitcom that speaks to the Mexican American experience. The show follows Julio — played by Estrada — who works at a gang-rehabilitation center in South LA dubbed Hugs Not Thugs, and his cousin, Luis, an ex-con enrolled in the program.
Hulu recently greenlit This Fool
for a second season.
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
