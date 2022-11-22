Comedian Cristela Alonzo heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for a weekend of shows

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club

Trailblazing Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo's South Texas roots have made her a San Antonio favorite.Known for her quick-witted observational humor, Alonzo got her big break after becoming a semi-finalist on the reality seriesin 2010. However, the Tejana comic is perhaps best known for her role on the ABC hit sitcom, becoming the first Latina to create, write, produce and star in her own primetime comedy.Since then, she's starred in her own Netflix special,, and is reportedly planning a return to television, collaborating with J.Lo on, a new series slated to air on CBS.