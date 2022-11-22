Comedian Cristela Alonzo heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for a weekend of shows

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Trailblazing Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo's South Texas roots have made her a San Antonio favorite.
Known for her quick-witted observational humor, Alonzo got her big break after becoming a semi-finalist on the reality series Last Comic Standing
in 2010. However, the Tejana comic is perhaps best known for her role on the ABC hit sitcom Cristela
, becoming the first Latina to create, write, produce and star in her own primetime comedy.
Since then, she's starred in her own Netflix special, Lower Classy
, and is reportedly planning a return to television, collaborating with J.Lo on She Gets It From Me
, a new series slated to air on CBS.
$50-$140, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25-27, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
