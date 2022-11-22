Comedian Cristela Alonzo heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for a weekend of shows

Alonzo is reportedly planning a return to television, collaborating with J.Lo on She Gets It From Me, a new series slated to air on CBS.

Comedian Cristela Alonzo heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for a weekend of shows
Trailblazing Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo's South Texas roots have made her a San Antonio favorite.

Known for her quick-witted observational humor, Alonzo got her big break after becoming a semi-finalist on the reality series Last Comic Standing in 2010. However, the Tejana comic is perhaps best known for her role on the ABC hit sitcom Cristela, becoming the first Latina to create, write, produce and star in her own primetime comedy.

Since then, she's starred in her own Netflix special, Lower Classy, and is reportedly planning a return to television, collaborating with J.Lo on She Gets It From Me, a new series slated to air on CBS.

$50-$140, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25-27, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

