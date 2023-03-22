Comedian Felipe Esparza brings his BigFoo Tour to the Majestic Theatre Saturday

Esparza has grown in popularity since his big break winning NBCs Last Comic Standing in 2010.

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Felipe Esparza will perform two shows at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday. - Enkrypt Los Angeles
Enkrypt Los Angeles
Felipe Esparza will perform two shows at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday.
Mexican comedian Felipe Esparza will swing into San Antonio on The BigFoo Tour, his latest set of road dates.

Esparza has grown in popularity since his big break winning NBCs Last Comic Standing in 2010. Since that achievement, the raspy-voiced Esparza has continued to hone his self-deprecating humor, offering audiences glimpses into his life as a teen and young man living on Los Angeles' West Side.

He's also gained a following for creating comedy based on the Latino experience. "I could never be a terrorist. I'm Mexican, you gotta be there on time," he joked during one stand-up performance. "I'll sleep in, let's do it tomorrow."

Esparza even named his 2012 stand-up special They're Not Gonna Laugh at You after his mother's retort when he told her he was nervous about crews filming the performance.

$34.50 and up, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

March 22, 2023

