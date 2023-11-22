Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will play San Antonio next April on new tour

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' 2021 tour included nearly a month's worth of shows in the Alamo City.
Stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform Saturday, April 13, at Frost Bank Center as part of his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour, officials with the venue said Wednesday.
Iglesias, one of the nation's highest-grossing touring comedians, is a San Antonio favorite
. The California-based funnyman's 2021 tour included a nearly month-long stand at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and he's frequently shouted out his love for Alamo City's Tex-Mex food on social media.
Tickets for Iglesias' Frost Bank Center show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Frost Bank Center's website
and Ticketmaster
. Presale access is available to those who sign up at the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter
and select the “Comedy” genre.
In addition to appearing in a number of streaming comedy specials, including Netflix's recently released Stadium Fluffy,
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series Mr. Iglesias
.
The comedian's work on the big screen has included roles in Magic Mike
, Magic Mike XXL
and A Haunted House 2
. His voice has also appeared in animated films including the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, April 13, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
