Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will play San Antonio next April on new tour

Tickets for the local favorite's Frost Bank Center show go on sale this Friday.

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 10:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' 2021 tour included nearly a month's worth of shows in the Alamo City. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' 2021 tour included nearly a month's worth of shows in the Alamo City.
Stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform Saturday, April 13, at Frost Bank Center as part of his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour, officials with the venue said Wednesday.

Iglesias, one of the nation's highest-grossing touring comedians, is a San Antonio favorite. The California-based funnyman's 2021 tour included a nearly month-long stand at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and he's frequently shouted out his love for Alamo City's Tex-Mex food on social media.

Tickets for Iglesias' Frost Bank Center show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Frost Bank Center's website and Ticketmaster. Presale access is available to those who sign up at the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

In addition to appearing in a number of streaming comedy specials, including Netflix's recently released Stadium Fluffy, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series Mr. Iglesias.

The comedian's work on the big screen has included roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. His voice has also appeared in animated films including the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, April 13, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Original Annie movie star, others to appear in San Antonio this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Actress Aileen Quinn (right) will appear in San Antonio this weekend at the 5th Annual Upside Down '80s Celebration.

Alamo Lights holiday celebration returns this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The trees around the Alamo are wrapped with Christmas lights each year.

'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño is back in San Antonio for three shows at the Tobin Center

By Michael Karlis

Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.

Ford Holiday River Parade will bring cheer to the San Antonio River Walk on Friday, Nov. 24

By Colin Houston

This year's parade theme is "Holiday Stories."

Also in Arts

Cool as Ice: George Gervin's new memoir offers insight into the Spurs legend's ability to connect

By M. Solis

Gervin's memoir is a brisk 336 pages and 20 chapters.

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

By Bryan Rindfuss

Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us