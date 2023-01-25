Comedian Jo Koy comes to San Antonio's AT&T Center Friday as part of his latest arena tour

Koy rose to stardom after being featured as a regular on Chelsea Lately.

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 9:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jo Koy's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues. - Mandee Johnson Photography
Mandee Johnson Photography
Jo Koy's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues.
Born Joseph Glenn Herbert, Filipino American comedian Jo Koy got his stage handle from a family nickname based on his grandmother's use of the Tagalog language.

He rose to stardom after being featured as a regular on Chelsea Lately, and his relatable style of comedy put him on a superstar trajectory.

As evidence of that status, he's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues. In 2017, he shattered the sales record at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, leading the city's mayor to declare Nov. 24 Jo Koy Day.

The comic's list of screen credits also continues to grow. Last year, he released the new standup special Live from the Los Angeles Forum, which premiered on Netflix last September, and he also starred in the movie Easter Sunday.

$51.50-$61.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Saturday, former Spur Dejounte Murray stood by his disparaging remarks towards the Spurs organization made during an appearance on a podcast hosted by retired basketball star Stephen Jackson.

San Antonio Zoo ticket sales will go digital starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Christianna Davies

A rendering of the planned update to the zoo's main entrance.

San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

By Christianna Davies

The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.

Rescheduled Wheel Of Fortune Live! rolling into San Antonio's Tobin Center later this year

By Brandon Rodriguez

Wheel of Fortune Live's contestants will play for $10,000 in cash prizes along with trips to Paris and Hawaii.

Also in Arts

Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

By Michael Karlis

Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

San Antonio Zoo ticket sales will go digital starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Christianna Davies

A rendering of the planned update to the zoo's main entrance.

Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Saturday, former Spur Dejounte Murray stood by his disparaging remarks towards the Spurs organization made during an appearance on a podcast hosted by retired basketball star Stephen Jackson.

San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

By Christianna Davies

The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us