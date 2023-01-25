Comedian Jo Koy comes to San Antonio's AT&T Center Friday as part of his latest arena tour

click to enlarge Mandee Johnson Photography Jo Koy's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues.

Born Joseph Glenn Herbert, Filipino American comedian Jo Koy got his stage handle from a family nickname based on his grandmother's use of the Tagalog language.He rose to stardom after being featured as a regular on, and his relatable style of comedy put him on a superstar trajectory.As evidence of that status, he's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues. In 2017, he shattered the sales record at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, leading the city's mayor to declare Nov. 24 Jo Koy Day.The comic's list of screen credits also continues to grow. Last year, he released the new standup special, which premiered on Netflix last September, and he also starred in the movie