Comedian Jo Koy coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Jan. 27

Mandee Johnson Photography
Jo Koy will bring the laughs to the AT&T Center on Jan. 27.
Coming off the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film Easter Sunday
, Filipino American comedian Jo Koy is coming to San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Friday, Jan. 27 as part of his “Jo Koy World Tour.”
Presale tickets for appearance will become available Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be accessed using the code “COMEDY.” General tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
Both presale and general tickets will be available via Ticketmaster
or the AT&T Center’s
website.
Known for his relatable style of comedy, the comedian has spent a good part of the past year breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the globe. In 2017, Koy shattered a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, leading to the mayor declaring Nov. 24 “Jo Koy Day.”
Koy’s new standup special Live From The Los Angeles Forum
premieres Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Netflix.
$51.50-$81.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
