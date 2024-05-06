Comedian Jo Koy will perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this fall

Standup comic Jo Koy's next tour will include a Saturday, Sept. 7, stop at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, officials with the venue revealed Monday.
The Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour will get underway this fall and continue through 2025. After finding a wider audience as a panelist on E!'s Chelsea Lately, the comedian and actor has toured relentlessly and released a string of streaming specials that showcase relatable humor focused on his colorful family.
“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week, and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” Koy said in an emailed statement.
General tickets go on sale at noon this Thursday via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Exclusive presale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.
Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
