Comedian Matteo Lane brings his Al Dente Tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

New York-based comedian Matteo Lane's stand-up hinges on two primary facets of his personality: being gay and being Italian.Throw into the mix his classical training in opera, his Mexican heritage and his fluency in what he describes as four-and-a-half languages, and you get a recipe for some naturally off-the-wall impersonations and anecdotes.One of's Top Ten Comics to Watch for 2022, Lane has appeared on Netflix'sas well as the streaming service's queer comedy specialHe's also made the rounds on talk shows includingand series such asandAlong the way, he's also shared stages with Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen.