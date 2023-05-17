Comedian Matteo Lane brings his Al Dente Tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

click to enlarge
New York-based comedian Matteo Lane's stand-up hinges on two primary facets of his personality: being gay and being Italian.
Throw into the mix his classical training in opera, his Mexican heritage and his fluency in what he describes as four-and-a-half languages, and you get a recipe for some naturally off-the-wall impersonations and anecdotes.
One of Variety
's Top Ten Comics to Watch for 2022, Lane has appeared on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup
as well as the streaming service's queer comedy special Stand Out.
He's also made the rounds on talk shows including Late Night with Seth Meyers
and series such as The Comedy Jam
and Adam Devine's House Party
.
Along the way, he's also shared stages with Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen.
$33-$99, 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
