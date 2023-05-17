Comedian Matteo Lane brings his Al Dente Tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

One of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch for 2022, Lane has appeared on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup as well as the streaming service's queer comedy special Stand Out.

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Matteo Lane has shared stages with Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen. - Daniel Seung Lee
Daniel Seung Lee
Matteo Lane has shared stages with Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen.
New York-based comedian Matteo Lane's stand-up hinges on two primary facets of his personality: being gay and being Italian.

Throw into the mix his classical training in opera, his Mexican heritage and his fluency in what he describes as four-and-a-half languages, and you get a recipe for some naturally off-the-wall impersonations and anecdotes.

One of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch for 2022, Lane has appeared on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup as well as the streaming service's queer comedy special Stand Out. He's also made the rounds on talk shows including Late Night with Seth Meyers and series such as The Comedy Jam and Adam Devine's House Party.

Along the way, he's also shared stages with Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen.

$33-$99, 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

By Michael Karlis

If the Spurs land the top pick, they're likely to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

T. Rex roars into the Witte Museum this month in new exhibition 'Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family'

By Dalia Gulca

With the help of rear projection, the cast skeleton of T.rex "Scotty" has a shadow that appears to roar.

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation

Also in Arts

San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

By Michael Karlis

If the Spurs land the top pick, they're likely to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pools for pre-season operation this weekend

By Brandon Rodriguez

A total of 11 city pools will be open starting May 13. Admission is free.

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us