Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

click to enlarge Instagram / Marc Maron Stand-up Marc Maron's comedy often goes dark places and doesn't shy from politics or big questions.

Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron will perform this fall at the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Theater as part of his This May Be the Last Time '22 stand-up tour.Only 250 seats are available for the Friday, Nov. 4 performance, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale has already started for Tobin members.After gaining attention on late-night shows in the '90s and '00s, Maron leveraged his dark, neurotic humor — which often touches on politics and life's big questions — into four standup specials. The most recent, Netflix's, was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award.The comedian's podcastalso averages 6 million downloads monthly, and he's interviewed high-profile celebrities ranging from U.S. President Barack Obama to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.What's more, Maron stars in the Netflix originaland has appeared in films includingand the Aretha Franklin biopic