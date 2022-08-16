Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

Only 250 seats are available for the Friday, Nov. 4 performance, and tickets go on sale this Friday.

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 1:44 pm

click to enlarge Stand-up Marc Maron's comedy often goes dark places and doesn't shy from politics or big questions. - Instagram / Marc Maron
Instagram / Marc Maron
Stand-up Marc Maron's comedy often goes dark places and doesn't shy from politics or big questions.
Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron will perform this fall at the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Theater as part of his This May Be the Last Time '22 stand-up tour.

Only 250 seats are available for the Friday, Nov. 4 performance, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale has already started for Tobin members.

After gaining attention on late-night shows in the '90s and '00s, Maron leveraged his dark, neurotic humor — which often touches on politics and life's big questions — into four standup specials. The most recent, Netflix's Marc Maron: End Times Fun, was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award.

The comedian's podcast WTF with Marc Maron also averages 6 million downloads monthly, and he's interviewed high-profile celebrities ranging from U.S. President Barack Obama to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

What's more, Maron stars in the Netflix original GLOW and has appeared in films including Joker, Stardust and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

$49.50-$65, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Spurs legend Tim Duncan to introduce former teammate Manu Ginobili at Hall of Fame ceremony

By Michael Karlis

Spurs legend Tim Duncan to introduce former teammate Manu Ginobili at Hall of Fame ceremony

Comedian and social media personality Desi Banks stops in at LOL Comedy Club this weekend

By Mike McMahan

Last year, Banks appeared in the film Haunted Trail, directed by Robin Givens.

San Antonio grappler Thunder Rosa and Mission Pro Wrestling are leveling the playing field

By M. Brianna Stallings

Despite her own auspicious career, Cervantes didn't become a pro wrestling fan herself until her 20s. Thunder Rosa made her wrestling debut in 2014.

San Antonio's immersive Van Gogh installation launches weekend yoga series with Starry Night backdrop

By Nina Rangel

Starting Aug. 20, Immersive Van Gogh will offer flow yoga against the timeless backdrop of The Starry Night.

