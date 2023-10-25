Comedian Samantha Bee brings Your Favorite Woman: The Joys of Sex Education tour to San Antonio

click to enlarge James Macari

Canadian comedian Samantha Bee is poking and prodding at tricky targets in her new show Your Favorite Woman: The Joys of Sex Education.Aided by a unique comedic voice, Bee cemented herself as a late-night pioneer in the early 2000s, breaking into a field then oversaturated with male stars. After joining the "Best F#@king News Team" on Comedy Central'sand turning heads with her irreverent takes on topics ranging from environmentalism to porn, she went on to become the program's longest-serving regular correspondent. That success carried over into her own weekly late-night comedy series,, which ran for seven seasons on TBS.Bee has described her latest tour as "if a hot flash was a live show," alluding to the wacky and unexpected transformations the female body undergoes during menopause — one of the show's gritty focal points. In Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education, Bee will educate the audience on puberty, menopause and everything in between using her signature wit.Responding to the show's breakout success, the comedian recently added 17 new dates to the tour, and San Antonio is one of two Texas cities included in the fall run.