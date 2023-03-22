Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's latest tour looks toward the next decade of her life — her 30s

Tomlinson comes to San Antonio Friday on her Have It All tour.

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 4:39 pm

Tomlinson's first two Netflix stand-up specials center on the trials and triumphs of her 20s.
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Tomlinson's first two Netflix stand-up specials center on the trials and triumphs of her 20s.
Taylor Tomlinson appeals to her audience by creating relatable content.

She's not just trying to appeal to the 20- and 30-something women that match her demographic but to a wider audience that can relate to her stories of growing older, addressing mental health and dealing with the ups and downs of each new era in her life.

Her first two Netflix stand-up specials — Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look at You (2022) — center on the trials and triumphs of her 20s. Now, she's addressing the next decade of her life.

Expect her to work the crowd while bringing them along on engrossing stories, this time about the quest to "have it all" that comes when many people hit their 30s.

$39.75 and up, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Tags:

