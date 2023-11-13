Comedian Tom Segura is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 12:55 pm

click to enlarge The comedian known for his wittystory telling will also perform in Corpus Christi, Dallas and Belton as parrt of his Come Together world tour. - Courtesy Photo / Robyn Van Swank
Courtesy Photo / Robyn Van Swank
The comedian known for his wittystory telling will also perform in Corpus Christi, Dallas and Belton as parrt of his Come Together world tour.
Standup comedian Tom Segura will perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on March 8 as part his Come Together world tour.

Segura, known for his witty storytelling and comedic narratives, will kick off the trek in Honolulu on Dec. 30. He'll also stop in Corpus Christi Jan. 18, Dallas March 9 and Belton March 10.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across," Segura said in a statement. "Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17. For exclusive pre-sale access, fans can sign up for the Frost Bank Center's All Access Newsletter and click on the "Comedy" genre.

San Antonio audiences also can purchase Platinum charity tickets. A portion of the proceeds from those will go to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, March 8, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

