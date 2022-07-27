Comedy Bang Bang's 13th anniversary live tour lands in San Antonio Monday

click to enlarge Facebook / Comedy Bang Bang Comedy Bang Bang is referred to by some as Humanity's Podcast

In celebration of its 13th anniversary, the weekly podcast hosted by Scott Aukerman (director of) is currently on tour and making a San Antonio stop to entertain fans with its unique brand of humor.Referred to by some as Humanity's Podcast, the show includes guests doing celebrity impersonations, skits, improv-style games and creating other silliness on stage. Notable games include "Riddle Me This," where a guest sets up a joke with a question, followed by contestants making up answers and voting for the funniest response.There's also "Freestyle Rap Battle/Contest," in which guests compete as rap artists, and "What Am I Thinking?" where guests use word association to guess the word their counterparts are about to say. Recent guests have included Adam Pally (), Jon Daly (), Jack Quaid (), Andy Richter () and Ben Schwartz ().As of press time, the podcast had wrapped up episode No. 765. When discussing how many episodes he'd like to make before calling it quits, Aukerman joked a few years ago that 1,000 episodes might be the magic number. "Honestly, 1,000 is great for a baseball player," he said. "Why wouldn't I want to achieve that?" In 2012, the podcast spun off into at TV show on IFC that lasted for five seasons.