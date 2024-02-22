FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld's Majestic Theatre shows are sold out for a reason

Seinfeld's still remarkably good at what he does, even if what he does feels like a throwback.

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 1:00 am

Seinfeld's been performing his brand of stand-up since the late 1970s.
Shutterstock / Nounpusher Photography
Seinfeld's been performing his brand of stand-up since the late 1970s.
Jerry Seinfeld's brand of slightly cranky observational comedy seems quaint compared to that of the edgier, often hyper-political stand-ups who rule the circuit.

He's not looking to make audiences squirm, his material's largely clean and it won't include any shocking confessional material about his upbringing in Massapequa, New York.

Yet, beyond being mega-famous for his long-running TV show Seinfeld — a 2012 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll identified it as the best sitcom of all time — there's a reason the comedian's San Antonio show is sold out: he's still remarkably good at what he does, even if what he does feels like a throwback.

Seinfeld's been performing his brand of stand-up since the late 1970s. Clearly, he has the delivery down to a science, and he's in no danger of running short on trivial absurdities on which to riff. And unlike some comedians who find success with acting roles, getting back to the mic never seemed like a cash-in or afterthought.

Seinfeld's heart remains with the art form, and his continued investment in his craft includes side-splitting specials such as 2020's Emmy-nominated 23 Hours to Kill and his critically revered Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld is a stand-up great, and his continued ability to fill theaters is testament to that.

Sold Out, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.

