Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld's Majestic Theatre shows are sold out for a reason

Seinfeld's been performing his brand of stand-up since the late 1970s.

Jerry Seinfeld's brand of slightly cranky observational comedy seems quaint compared to that of the edgier, often hyper-political stand-ups who rule the circuit.He's not looking to make audiences squirm, his material's largely clean and it won't include any shocking confessional material about his upbringing in Massapequa, New York.Yet, beyond being mega-famous for his long-running TV show— a 2012poll identified it as the best sitcom of all time — there's a reason the comedian's San Antonio show is sold out: he's still remarkably good at what he does, even if what he does feels like a throwback.Seinfeld's been performing his brand of stand-up since the late 1970s. Clearly, he has the delivery down to a science, and he's in no danger of running short on trivial absurdities on which to riff. And unlike some comedians who find success with acting roles, getting back to the mic never seemed like a cash-in or afterthought.Seinfeld's heart remains with the art form, and his continued investment in his craft includes side-splitting specials such as 2020's Emmy-nominatedand his critically revered Netflix seriesSeinfeld is a stand-up great, and his continued ability to fill theaters is testament to that.