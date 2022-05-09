Comic and talk show star Chelsea Handler brings her Vaccinated and Horny tour to San Antonio Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Majestic Theatre While Lately may be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough, Chelsea.

Lately, it seems like a multitude of the comics coming through town got their start on Chelsea Handler's show. So, it makes sense that the former star ofis making a stop in Alamo Town.The name of Handler's Vaccinated and Horny Tour pretty much sums up the comedian's general demeanor.Whilemay be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough,She's also authored a whopping six books, including the tautologically titledMeanwhile her stand-up prowess was on full display in the HBO specialAnd what of podcasts, you say? Surely no comedian worth her salt can be without one? Rest easy, there'son iHeartRadio.The lady has it all.