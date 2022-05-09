Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Comic and talk show star Chelsea Handler brings her Vaccinated and Horny tour to San Antonio Saturday

The tour's name pretty much sums up the comedian's general demeanor.

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge While Lately may be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough, Chelsea. - COURTESY OF MAJESTIC THEATRE
Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
While Lately may be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough, Chelsea.
Lately, it seems like a multitude of the comics coming through town got their start on Chelsea Handler's show. So, it makes sense that the former star of Chelsea Lately is making a stop in Alamo Town.

The name of Handler's Vaccinated and Horny Tour pretty much sums up the comedian's general demeanor.

While Lately may be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough, Chelsea.

She's also authored a whopping six books, including the tautologically titled Life Will Be the Death of Me:...and You Too!

Meanwhile her stand-up prowess was on full display in the HBO special Chelsea Handler: Evolution.

And what of podcasts, you say? Surely no comedian worth her salt can be without one? Rest easy, there's Dear Chelsea on iHeartRadio.

The lady has it all.

$49.75-$249.75, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Trending

Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Jesse and Dawn Garza are the dynamic duo behind the Cat Palace; a before-and-after photo of a vintage skateboard deck restoration.

EVO Entertainment will open 12-screen theater and entertainment venue on San Antonio's South Side

By Michael Karlis

EVO Entertainment currently operates six Texas locations, including complexes in Schertz and New Braunfels.

Agarita joins forces with San Antonio native Nadia Botello for an aquatic concert this weekend

By Kelly Nelson

Composer Nadia Botello's Ojo de Agua required Agarita to find a unique venue for its next concert.

San Antonio's striking symphony musicians end mediation, citing management's 'inflexible' offers

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Symphony musicians carry picket signs in front of the home of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's striking symphony musicians end mediation, citing management's 'inflexible' offers

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Symphony musicians carry picket signs in front of the home of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale.

EVO Entertainment will open 12-screen theater and entertainment venue on San Antonio's South Side

By Michael Karlis

EVO Entertainment currently operates six Texas locations, including complexes in Schertz and New Braunfels.

Agarita joins forces with San Antonio native Nadia Botello for an aquatic concert this weekend

By Kelly Nelson

Composer Nadia Botello's Ojo de Agua required Agarita to find a unique venue for its next concert.

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

By San Antonio Current Staff

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us