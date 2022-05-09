Comic and talk show star Chelsea Handler brings her Vaccinated and Horny tour to San Antonio Saturday

click to enlarge
While Lately may be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough, Chelsea.
Lately, it seems like a multitude of the comics coming through town got their start on Chelsea Handler's show. So, it makes sense that the former star of Chelsea Lately
is making a stop in Alamo Town.
The name of Handler's Vaccinated and Horny Tour pretty much sums up the comedian's general demeanor.
She's also authored a whopping six books, including the tautologically titled Life Will Be the Death of Me:...and You Too!
Meanwhile her stand-up prowess was on full display in the HBO special Chelsea Handler: Evolution
.
And what of podcasts, you say? Surely no comedian worth her salt can be without one? Rest easy, there's Dear Chelsea
on iHeartRadio.
The lady has it all.
$49.75-$249.75, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
