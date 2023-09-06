Concert tour brings the music of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Sony Pictures Entertainment Composer Daniel Pemberton worked on both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its 2023 sequel Across the Spider-Verse.

In(2018), viewers join Miles Morales, an Afro Latinx teen from Brooklyn, as a bite from a radioactive spider empowers him to explores the possibilities and mysteries of the Spider-Verse.The animated film's composer, Daniel Pemberton, received plenty of accolades prior to his work on the soundtrack forand its sequel(2023), and is known for his fusion of genres and incorporation of nontraditional sounds and instruments.features a score informed by hip-hop music and includes key moments in which the clicks of pens and clacks of computer keyboards become the primary musical instruments.Inspired by Pemberton's work, the Live in Concert tour takes an innovative approach to orchestral accompaniment. The action ofwill unfurl alongside a live performance of the film score featuring musicians playing orchestral instruments as a scratch DJ performs with turntables live on stage.