Contemporary Art Month caps off with Closing Celebration on Friday

click to enlarge Gav Sears, courtesy of Space C7 In conjunction with Space C7's CAM exhibition "The Art Mob's Out Tonight," artists from SAGE studio will be on hand to sign limited-edition posters of their works

To close out each year's Contemporary Art Month (CAM), the local nonprofit puts together a ceremony to recognize participating artists for their visions and accomplishments.The gathering presents both the annual CAMMIE Awards and three micro-grants to help specific Alamo City artists pursue projects. The 2023 closing ceremony will take place at Space C7, an artist-run contemporary art and music venue on the South Side. DJ Novasoul will provide musical entertainment for the evening.Additionally, in conjunction with Space C7's CAM exhibition "The Art Mob's Out Tonight," several artists from SAGE studio — an Austin gallery for artists with disabilities — will be on hand to sign limited-edition posters of their works.