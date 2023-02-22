Contemporary Art Month opens submissions for 2023 CAMGrants

CAM will award three micro-grants at its Closing Celebration on Mar. 31.

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 3:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge CAM's Closing Celebration will be held at Space C7 on Mar. 31. - Instagram / spacec7
Instagram / spacec7
CAM's Closing Celebration will be held at Space C7 on Mar. 31.
Contemporary Art Month (CAM) is opening applications for its 2023 CAMGrants.

CAM will take place throughout March, celebrating the works of local contemporary artists.

The CAMGrants are three application and merit-based micro-grants of $1,000 that are supported and founded by five female patrons of CAM. The grants are intended to support contemporary artists living and working in San Antonio.

“This grant was spearheaded and funded by an incredible group of women in 2022 and I am really proud of that,” CAM Executive Director Nina Hassele said in a statement. “This is a major milestone for our organization and the community of artists whom we serve.”

The application period will be open from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Monday, Mar. 20. Winners will be notified via email on March 27 and announced publicly at the CAMMIE Awards and Closing Event at Space C7 in San Antonio on March 31.

Applications can be submitted online via CAM's website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sudden departure of high-level San Antonio Brahmas official rattles local football fans

By Michael Karlis

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas took on the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday.

In op-ed, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls out publishing industry for failing Latinos

By Christianna Davies

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an appearance in San Antonio in 2022.

San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedia A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41

By Kiko Martinez

Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.

Dionne Warwick named honorary chair for San Antonio's Gurwitz International Piano Competition

By Kelly Nelson

“Dionne Warwick has been an international star since performing with Marlene Dietrich in 1963 in Paris,” MBAW CEO Anya Grokhovski said in a statement.

Also in Arts

Veteran stand-up D.L. Hughley heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

By Brandon Rodriguez

D.L. Hughley's breakthrough moment came with his appearance in the groundbreaking stand-up film The Original Kings of Comedy.

Sudden departure of high-level San Antonio Brahmas official rattles local football fans

By Michael Karlis

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas took on the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday.

San Antonio's Alamodome to host first ever XFL Championship game in May

By Michael Karlis

The hometown Brahmas lost to the St. Louis BattleHawks 18-15 on Sunday during the XFL's opening weekend.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome

By Michael Karlis

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his ex-wife and business partner Danny Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchased the fledgling XFL for $15 million in August of 2020.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us