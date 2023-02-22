Contemporary Art Month opens submissions for 2023 CAMGrants

click to enlarge
Instagram / spacec7
CAM's Closing Celebration will be held at Space C7 on Mar. 31.
Contemporary Art Month (CAM) is opening applications for its 2023 CAMGrants.
CAM will take place throughout March, celebrating the works of local contemporary artists.
The CAMGrants are three application and merit-based micro-grants of $1,000 that are supported and founded by five female patrons of CAM. The grants are intended to support contemporary artists living and working in San Antonio.
“This grant was spearheaded and funded by an incredible group of women in 2022 and I am really proud of that,” CAM Executive Director Nina Hassele said in a statement. “This is a major milestone for our organization and the community of artists whom we serve.”
The application period will be open from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Monday, Mar. 20. Winners will be notified via email on March 27 and announced publicly at the CAMMIE Awards and Closing Event at Space C7 in San Antonio on March 31.
Applications can be submitted online via CAM's website
.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter