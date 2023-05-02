Contemporary at Blue Star to host Novel Ideas Art Book Fair on First Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star The book fair will feature various exhibitors including artists and local publications.

The Contemporary at Blue Star's Novel Ideas Art Book Fair returns this week.This one night event promotes artists’ books, monographs, zines and other printed media. Artists and publishers are coming together to share their work and build a community. Some of the exhibitors at this year's fair are French and Michigan, Raul Rene Gonzalez, Coyote Bones Press, Sacred Rage Bookshop and Sybil Press.The free event will take place at the Contemporary during First Friday. Parking in the Blue Star Arts Complex lot will be $15 starting at 2 p.m.