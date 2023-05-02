Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Contemporary at Blue Star to host Novel Ideas Art Book Fair on First Friday

This free, one night event brings publishers, artists and the community together to share books and other printed media.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge The book fair will feature various exhibitors including artists and local publications. - Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star
Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star
The book fair will feature various exhibitors including artists and local publications.
The Contemporary at Blue Star's Novel Ideas Art Book Fair returns this week.

This one night event promotes artists’ books, monographs, zines and other printed media. Artists and publishers are coming together to share their work and build a community. Some of the exhibitors at this year's fair are French and Michigan, Raul Rene Gonzalez, Coyote Bones Press, Sacred Rage Bookshop and Sybil Press.

The free event will take place at the Contemporary during First Friday. Parking in the Blue Star Arts Complex lot will be $15 starting at 2 p.m.

Free, 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, contemporarysa.org.

